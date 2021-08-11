The weather remains hot, and the fishing scene has another species on the legal list.
One blackfish, at 15 inches, can now be kept. The bag limit will increase in November.
Currently, flounder is the most sought-after fish in the area. Some nice ones - plus triggerfish, kingfish, weakfish, sea bass and other summer breeds- continue to be the main fish on most reports.
The Sailor’s Delight has been lively during recent back bay trips. Amongst their charters, they even had time to host a birthday party for a young-lady angler. When fishing, they have caught plenty of flounder and several keepers mixed in. Weakfish and kingfish have also been biting regularly.
The Cape May Lady's patrons are nabbing weakfish, croakers, bluefish, kingfish, sea bass and plenty of triggerfish. Additionally, some short blackfish were caught and released, making an excellent mixed bag.
Grassy Sound Marina had some busy anglers and crabbers on their pier. Their week's highlight went to Griffin, 10, who landed a keeper striper while fishing during the incoming tide by utilizing a chunk of bunker.
The Miss Chris, with Capt. Mike, reported a week where not much has changed. He continues to fish around Cape May Point, and again, it provided his patrons with a great mixed bag of weakfish, bluefish and kingfish.
Capt. Chuck, from the Sea Star III, reported his patrons had a week similar to the last few. Many nice fluke, sea bass and triggerfish found their way into the coolers aboard. Some were over 5 pounds, and one topped the 6-pound mark. The amount of action varied, but each day provided keepers, shorts and plenty of action.
All pool winners from the recent trips were summer flounder. Winners were Harry Theurer, twice (2.5 pounds and 2.75), Ian Brunner (3.45), Scott Stier (4.05), Jordan Collins (2.75), Kirsten Johansen (5.25) and Bob Monroe, with the “monster” of the week, at 6.10 pounds.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported plenty of small kingfish, croakers and weakfish are being seized from Cape May's beaches. They have the needed baits for those fish, plus shedder crabs for those wanting to target sheepshead or tog.
Frank stopped into the shop to show off a nice weakfish he caught during a recent morning at Cape May Point. They’re around, so those interested just need to get to the beach.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle recently held the King of the Cape Flounder Tournament. The top winner, in the Single-fish Division, was “Determined,” with a 6.93-pounder, while second place went to “Good as Gold,” with a 6.24-pounder.
First place in the Stringer Division was claimed by “Me Boat,” with a total of 17.17 pounds, while “Big Bone” took second place, with 15.75 pounds. Junior angler winners were Robbie, on the “Chatter Box,” with a 3.85-pounder, and Nate, on the “Determined,” with a 3.15-pounder.
The Miss Avalon continues to pick up quality flounder, triggerfish and sea bass during reef trips. The flounder have gotten the most attention since many 4 and 5-pounders have cleared the rail.
The biggest of late, which topped out at 5.73 pounds, went to Matt Hochman. His other fish on that trip was in the 4.5-pound range. Another angler, Hazan, also caught a nice keeper during the same trip.
Those who can find a hot stretch of the reef can find nice fish. Trips during the week produced two nice flounder for Eric Martiello, as well as a quality keeper for Joe Costanzo.
The Avalon Lady is fishing the waters behind Avalon and Sea Isle, where they have been catching many flounder with some keepers mixed in, plus sea bass, weakfish, kingfish, sea robins and some small sharks. Variety is the name of the game.
First Fish Adventures was busy while Capt. Zig had Scott Boyer and his grandkids out for a sea bass trip, following that with a trip for Chris Massa and his family. They, too, cleaned up on sea bass. Other trips during the week saw Dave Fling catching flounder with his grandchildren and Nicole Signore, along with a friend, fishing with her father. It was Dave's dad’s first time fishing, and he caught five flounder, one of which was a keeper.
Bayhound Charter Light Tackle Sportfishing was on flounder during recent charters, as Jim Lane caught two nice keepers on one trip, while Tommy and Steven both limited out during another.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported that Beau and his friend had a “solid day” during a recent trip to a local reef. Their two-man limit had a large flounder that easily pushed the 5-pound mark. Another angler, George, checked in to report that he was catching small bluefish that were under the bunker schools in tight to the surf. Get your metal spoons and mullet chunks ready.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle mentioned many reports of productive flounder fishing over the weekend. Nice catches were reported from the back bays, beaches and ocean. As they accurately said, you just need to “put in the time, and you will find the fish."
I thank John Kern, a reader, for submitting a picture and report of the flounder his 5-year-old daughter, Amelia, caught during a recent trip to Avalon's back bays.
Fishing remains steady, with a lot of action and variety. Good luck if you get out and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.