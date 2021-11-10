It wasn’t the best week for fishing. The weather will not cooperate and give us a break for an extended period. We’ll have to hang in and enjoy the days when we can fish for sea bass and triggerfish and continue to count down the days until the blackfish bag limit increases.
If the wind continues forcing the boats to stay at the docks, we can always hit a bridge, a rockpile, or the sod banks, so not all is lost. Thanks go out to Jim Hopp, who submitted a picture and report of a recent trip on the Reel Trouble, based out of Bree-Zee-Lee Marina, in Cape May. The three-man crew put together a limit of sea bass, plus a triggerfish for good measure. Good job, everyone, on a productive trip, and thank you, Jim, for sending the information.
The Miss Avalon was able to get out Nov. 2 since the weather finally cooperated. They enjoyed a “beautiful day” that provided a “great catch” that consisted of a mixed bag of sea bass, porgies, and a few bluefish. The day concluded with a deterioration of the weather, but by then, the anglers and crew secured a successful day.
The November schedule for the Miss Avalon was released and will consist of sea bass trips earlier, where patrons can also keep one blackfish before the focus turns to blackfish when their bag-limit increases to five Nov. 16. Those wanting to sail on that trip must make a reservation. Other trips during the month are on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember to arrive at least 45 minutes before the 8 a.m. departure.
The 52nd Annual Ocean City Fishing Club Surf Fishing Tournament took place Oct. 23, where 110 anglers from 19 fishing clubs, plus nine individual anglers, participated in the outing. For the tournament, 153 fish were caught, consisting of 133 sharks, 12 kingfish, seven kingfish and one, 10-inch spot. The prize for the largest fish was not amongst this group though. That honor went to a 17.5-inch needlefish caught by John Gustafson, from the Delaware Valley Surf Anglers team.
The first-place team award went to American Angler Team “A,” with 72.75 points. RH Custom Rods Team Green was second, with 50 points, and third place went to the Merchantville Fishing Club Team “A,” with 44.25 points. Points were earned by the particular species and the number of fish caught.
Steve Benigno earned the top individual angler award, with three points earned for his catches in the tournament. Other awards went to Matt McDaniel, in the Youth Assisted Division, for his 12.75-inch bluefish. Dylan O’Connell pulled in a 12.25-inch bluefish and a 12-inch kingfish, making him the winner in the Youth Under 13 category. Dylan is a repeat winner, having won trophies in the 2018 and 2019 tournaments.
Ed Parkinson, the tournament's chair, thanks everyone who supported the tournament with their contributions. Founded in 1913, the Ocean City Fishing Club is the oldest continuously operating fishing club in the U.S.
It’s not too soon for a reminder that the Wildwood Fishing and Boating Expo is being held Jan. 8-9, 2022. It will be held at the Wildwoods Convention Center. This year will include a special guest that should be well known to anyone who has watched the show "Wicked Tuna." The captain of the Hard Merchandise, Dave Marciano, will have a booth and "hard mech" available. He will take part in two seminars, with a Q-and-A session to follow, at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 and noon Jan. 9.
Since fishing opportunities have been scarce because of the weather, it may be a great time to get prepared for the upcoming blackfish season. There are rigs to tie, or you can buy some at your local tackle shop. I like to make my own because of the satisfaction it provides.
Basic one-hook rigs work, but I’ve become comfortable using hand-tied slider hooks, or Belmar rigs. Also, I’ll tie some snafu rigs that consist of a piece of fluorocarbon line with a hook attached to each end of the line. A dropper-loop is tied in the middle of the line. This loop is used to attach the rig to your main line, where an egg sinker is positioned. A bead or a small piece of surgical tubing is used to cushion the weight against where the lines connect. This also protects the lines from abrasions or breakage caused by the weight.
Another thing to load up on is your choice of sinkers. I prefer flat-bank sinkers, but regular-style weights will work, although they could tend to roll on the structure you’re fishing. Just make sure you have plenty of both rigs and weights because you will go through a lot.
As they say, if you’re not losing gear, you’re not in the right place. I told you it was slow, but this slow? Yes, unfortunately.
All was not lost, however, as we still had some good information to pass on. Let’s hope that all the storms are finished with us for a while so we can go fishing.
Also, keep in mind that the next blackfish season opens in six days, Nov. 16. It's hard to believe that November is one-third finished. Let’s enjoy some more sea bass fishing and get ready to hit the blackfish hard.
Good luck fishing, take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.