Unfortunately, the 2021 summer flounder season is officially closed.
It seemed to take forever for May 22 to arrive, we blinked a time or two, and Sept. 19 arrived. Plenty of fish were caught, both throwbacks and keepers, the backwaters produced, and the reefs were the spot to be from August through the end.
Hopefully, you got out to enjoy it and caught some flounder. If not, don’t fret because plenty of great fishing remains ahead.
The local boats will still sail for a mixed bag that includes triggerfish, weakfish, kingfish and bluefish. With the water being as warm as it is, maybe a cobia, some mahi-mahi or one of those stray drumfish that visited recently might be in the future, too.
Capt. Andrew, from the Sailor’s Delight, reported good fishing, even in the wind, but better when it ceased Sept. 14. That day produced keeper flounder, bluefish and plenty of small-fish throwbacks and out-of-season sea bass. More flounder, kingfish and bluefish were caught during the week.
Andrew reported that they will be sailing daily after flounder season and will target bluefish and tog. They also have dates available for charters. Call 609-827-8309 for availability and reservations.
A new format for Capt. Andrew’s fishing reports is on YouTube. Previously, he was on a local radio station. Those wanting to can subscribe to his YouTube page to stay in the know.
Grassy Sound Marina reported the largest sheepshead they have weighed during their 19 years in business. Capt. Dan Schafer stopped in with a sheepshead that tipped the scales at 14 pounds, 8 ounces. After being weighed and photographed, the fish was released.
The Miss Chris, as most boats did this last week, battled windy conditions. Capt. Mike reported that the nicer days allowed them to fish off the Wildwood beachfront, where they caught fluke, croaker and triggerfish. Pool winners were Tom George, who won with a 19-inch flounder, and Nick Digago, who won with his big triggerfish.
The boat will continue sailing twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., through the remainder of September.
The Sea Star III rode out the weather issues, but their good days were similar to those before the foul weather arrived, meaning plenty of fluke, croaker, triggerfish and even “a couple of blowfish." Sea bass were energetic around the reefs, so Capt. Chuck is anxiously looking forward to Oct. 8, when the next sea bass season opens.
The vessel will continue to sail daily, at 9 a.m., even after flounder season has concluded. They’ll target a mixed bag of fish, depending on the day's conditions.
Pool winners for the recent trips were Anthony Panvini (4.75 pounds), Jim Fry (3.0), Frank Servocky (4.10), Bob Rubeo (4.25), Bill Buchecker (5.55), and the biggest of the week, a 6.15-pounder for Gary Agness.
The Miss Avalon is running both open boat trips, as well as group charters, as the flounder season concludes. Both styles are producing nice flounder and triggerfish for their patrons. One of the highlights was the Sept. 14 morning trip, where 15 keeper flounder were caught, one of which was a 5.8-pounder caught by an unidentified lady angler.
Bayhound Charter Light Tackle Sportfishing is putting its charters on flounder as the season moves towards its conclusion. Bob Moore had a nice day on the water, as did another couple of unidentified anglers. I’m sure Capt. Al will continue to fish well into the fall, so call 609-602-2662 to see when he is available for the fish you want to target.
First Fish Adventures had Paul Black Jr. and Dan Fenimore aboard recently, returning with some nice flounder and a few Spanish mackerel. They also caught some sharks while they were out looking for cobia. Call Captain Zig, at 609-602-9004, and book a trip to get in on good fall fishing.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle weighed a 49.2-pound cobia caught by Tim B. during a recent afternoon outing.
Avalon Hodge Podge reported that Finley and Miles, two young anglers from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, caught and released a 50-inch sandbar shark from the beach near 83rd Street, using mackerel they got at the shop.
I thank the reader who submitted a picture of young anglers Braxton Piacentine and Matty Wertz with their flounder. Congratulations, guys.
With the weather of the last week and with some trips being lost, the report was a little light. That’s just part of the equation though, and it makes the last few days of flounder season more valuable. Hopefully, those days can be fished, and we’ll have some good action to report.
Good luck if you get out, be careful, and I’ll see you around.
