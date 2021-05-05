April is over, and so is the spring blackfish season.
It went too fast, and too many days were lost to the weather. That’s part of the game fishing folks play.
However, drumfish should arrive any day, especially since the dogwood tree in the front yard is blooming, and the 2021 sea bass season opens May 15. Striped bass are swimming in the backwaters, and puppy drums have been caught in the local surf.
The Miss Chris got into the blackfish game during the spring season's final weekend. The anglers were busy, as Capt. John put them on fish and kept everyone happy. Nice weather and successful fishing have a way of putting everyone in a great mood.
Among the happiest people on the boat was Paul Tomaski, a regular on South Jersey's blackfish scene. As a friend and someone who has fished on several trips with him, I can attest to his fishing skills.
With those skills, Paul landed three keepers. Among those fish was a 6.5-pound pool winner. Nice job, Paul.
The Miss Chris is planning to fish during the spring blackfish season's final week, so let’s hope the weather cooperates for them and the other boats. Hopefully, you can get out and enjoy the fishery.
The Miss Avalon accomplished getting a few trips in around the weather. The predicted rain and wind resulted in a few lost days throughout the fleet.
The April 23 trip, hampered by some wind, saw a slower bite and 13 keepers caught, with the largest being a 3.9-pounder. The next day's trip, held in better conditions, had a better steady pick through the day. It ended with 25 keepers and limits for three anglers. A couple of the fish breached the 4-pound limit, while the day's largest fish pulled the scale to 6.3 pounds.
Flounder Bob took the lead in the month-long “Togzilla” contest April 28, with a 9.1-pound blackfish. After a photograph and brief visit to the scale, the fish was released for another day.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing took advantage of the nice conditions April 26 and had a “great day” of fishing. Brian Mingione's party was the benefactor of that day, as they landed several impressive fish. With the blackfish season ending, Capt. Al will focus on the soon-to-be-opening sea bass season while preparing for May 22, founder season's arrival.
The Sea Star III's patrons were busy over the last week, as they caught plenty of keeper blackfish and many short fish. Some anglers caught their limits, but several came up a fish short. A couple of the pool winners were Bob Brett, who caught a 3.25-pounder, and Shawn Gormley, who collected a pool with his 6.05-pounder.
Capt. Chuck intends to target striped bass and drumfish during May's first two weeks. When May 15 arrives, he will begin fishing for sea bass.
Call the Sea Star III, at 609-884-3421, to make a reservation for their prime-time drumfish trips. These trips are scheduled to run from 4-10 p.m. These trips shouldn't be missed once the drums start biting.
The Sailor’s Delight underwent another excellent round of blackfish outings before the season ended. One group finished with 21 keepers, which helped make a magnificent morning of fishing.b
Capts. Andrew and Stan will be preparing for their fast-approaching drumfish trips. They take up to six anglers per trip, so book your trip ahead of time. Reach out to them, at 609-827-8309, to secure a spot at the rail.
The Starfish has finished numerous winter projects and was then splashed. The captain and crew are planning to get started May 15 to get their patrons on sea bass.
The Cape May Lady will be sailing for drumfish starting May 7. They will sail daily. from 4-10 p.m.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle had their first official weigh-in of 2021. An angler named Mike stopped in, with a 32-inch striped bass that he caught from Townsend's Inlet.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle weighed a 21-pound striped bass from Anthony, who was fishing Townsend's Inlet during a recent morning. The fish couldn’t resist the salted clam that he offered.
Avalon Hodge Podge reported Tom Schultz checked in, with a 28-inch striped bass. They also reported that weakfish were being caught in the backwaters. They are attracted to pink plastics or bloodworms.
Striped bass and bluefish are hitting lures, plus clams or bunker, the usual baits they like. Hands Too Bait and Tackle reported that striped bass action in the Delaware Bay has started to kick in, and several big fish started appearing. Throw in drumfish, and the bay seems to come alive at the right time.
Try getting out to enjoy the nice weather and fishing scene.
Take care, and I’ll see you around.
