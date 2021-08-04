It was another hot and busy week as anglers ushered in August.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing was busy catching triggerfish, sea bass and keeper fluke at local reefs. Even Capt. Al got into the action, landing a 7-pound fluke. They also found time to make an offshore run for tuna and were rewarded with three nice yellowfins.
First Fish Adventures had a busy spell of charters that caught plenty of fish and made plenty of memories. The Ballasy Family, Bob Wolk and crew, and Laing, Randy, Susie and Bill joined the action, as flounder, sea bass, triggerfish and bluefish kept their attention and filled their coolers. The highlight, though, was a whale sighting during a weekend trip.
The Miss Avalon has been hitting various reefs, catching nice keeper flounder, sea bass and triggerfish. Abigail Kitner caught a 4-pounder during a recent trip, J.B. McConnell joined her, and Austin and Sam got their limits during recent trips. A mid-week excursion provided a nice flounder for Tyler Whitehurst, who landed a 4-pounder, while he was visiting from North Carolina.
The Miss Avalon sails twice daily, Monday through Friday, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., once on Saturday, at 8 a.m., and a five-hour trip that is the price of a regular four-hour outing on Sunday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Avalon Lady's crew is sailing the backwaters during open-boat trips and private charters targeting flounder, but has also been catching weakfish and bluefish. They will also be running some crabbing trips. Call 609-967-7455 for times and availability.
The Starfish, sailing from Sea Isle, is touring the reefs and has been catching triggerfish, flounder, sea bass and weakfish. They sail a five-hour evening trip, as well as two daily trips, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Avalon Hodge Podge had anglers, most of whom were fishing in local reefs, stopping in to weigh their flounder. It’s the time of the year when the reefs produce high-quality fish, so let’s hope it continues through the remainder of flounder season.
Highlighted catches featured Logan and his grandfather, for their 18.75-inch keeper that weighed slightly over 2 pounds. Also, Cortney, Austin and J.R. landed five keepers, ranging from 18 to 24 inches and weighing between 2 and 4.75 pounds.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported a great trip for one of their own, Cameron, the shop's owner, plus some family and friends got out for a day of flounder fishing at a local reef. They finished their day with a five-man flounder limit, with the largest weighing 6 pounds. Big Eye jigs with hoochies were the desired bait.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that J.T. stopped in with a fluke that weighed 5.2 pounds, his personal best for that species. Based on the day's information, the “bite was good,” meaning the anglers were happy.
The Miss Chris continued to work the area around Cape May Point. Their patrons loaded up on kingfish, croakers, weakfish, flounder and bluefish, which were working under flocks of birds. A highlighted catch went to Carl New, who caught a 19.5-inch, pool-winning fluke.
The Sea Star III “had another full week" of keeper sea bass, fluke and many triggerfish. Throw in some shorts for a prolific week at the reefs. Kirsten Johansen was the only pool winner, with a triggerfish weighing 2 pounds. Other winners with fluke were led by Evan Wyllie, with a 5.15-pounder, followed by Wayne Cummings (4.6), Chris Gardner (4.2), Frank Servocky (3.95), George Press (3.75) and Dan Callahan (3.0).
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported great beach action from kingfish, which are hitting bloodworms and fishbites, and flounder. Most flounder are small since they “are shy of the 18-inch limit." Striped bass are at Cape May Point and around bridges at dusk, while weakfish are also near the jetties and along the North Wildwood's Seawall. Bloodworms and shedder crabs, which are available at Cape May Bait and Tackle, are the best options for bait.
Grassy Sound Marina is busy, especially at the pier, where some nice action was reported by the anglers and crabbers. Notable was the first saltwater catch, a keeper fluke, for 5-year-old Nora and 7-year-old Nathan Platt, a brother-sister duo. Congratulations on the first flounder.
Al Feeley caught a flounder double-header that consisted of one keeper and one short. Other groups enjoyed their time on the pier as they fished and crabbed throughout the day.
The Cape May Lady sails daily and has been filling their patrons' coolers with triggerfish, sea bass and flounder. Check out their schedule, jump on and go catch dinner.
The Sailor's Delight was true to its name since anglers enjoyed catching flounder, sea bass, spot, sharks and crabs. The action kept anglers busy during their outings.
There are several reader submissions to report. First, a thank you goes out to Nick Rambo, reporting that the crew of the “Dutch” had a successful tilefish trip. If there's a chance to hunt tilefish, take advantage of the opportunity.
Also, thanks to Tom Ricci, who reported on his successful crabbing trip. Crabs, like the tilefish, qualify as some tasty eats.
Try to get out and enjoy some time on the water fishing or crabbing. Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.