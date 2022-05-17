Mike.jpg

Mike Wolfe, the star of "American Pickers."

COURT HOUSE – A long-running TV show is coming to New Jersey and they’re on the hunt for private collections.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. 

The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the mission is to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. 

They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. 

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. 

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to us by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Collectors should be sure to include their full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.

