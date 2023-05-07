Jeff Sharkey

Jeff Sharkey is a local who started acting up as a child and turned to acting as a creative outlet. Along the way, he has tried his hand at stand-up comedy and is currently hosting comedy and local talent events at the End of the Road Theater in Lower Township. 

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH CAPE MAY – Like many people who make their homes in South Jersey, Jeff Sharkey found his way to Cape May County, settling first in the north and making his way to venues as far south as Cape May. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.