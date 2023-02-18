MT STORY - Chanelle Rene' 1.jpeg

Chanelle Reneborn in West Cape May and now living in Rio Grande, paints portraits of African American women, reflecting a variety of emotions. She likes to use bright colors and gold leaf in her work. 

RIO GRANDE - For Chanelle Rene’, the pause that the Covid pandemic brought to many careers was a chance for her to explore her interest in creative arts.  

MT STORY - Chanelle Rene' 2.jpg

Chanelle Rene, of Rio Grande, used her time during the pandemic to explore an interest in creative art. She found her niche and is having her first solo exhibit in March at the End of the Road Theater, in North Cape May. 

 

