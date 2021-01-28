New Jersey is one of only three states in the United States of America which offers legal online casino gambling. More states, such as New York, do offer some sort of gambling and betting on sports, but it’s still illegal to do both online in the state. As it’s seen in Europe the field of online gambling and betting is a huge market with a big revenue and it’s probably only a matter of time before states like New York join the fun. For now you still have to visit New Jersey to play at online gambling and sports betting sites. According to WSN’s New Jersey betting guide, there are currently 16 licensed sports betting sites operating in the state.
Online gambling in New Jersey
The online gambling business in New Jersey is booming and there is an easy explanation as to why. Thousands of people take the short trip from New York City, and the rest of the state of New York, to New Jersey when they feel the urge to do some online gambling. Since 2018 when the Supreme Court in the USA made it possible for each state to decide on the rules for online gambling and betting, New Jersey has been open for business. The industry is rising quickly and is extremely popular.
The hard truth for New Jersey
Since you have to pay taxes of your winnings on the online gambling and betting sites, the state of New Jerseys earns well on the gambling handle. With all the people migrating from the state of New York to New Jersey to do some gambling and betting, there is no doubt that the New Jersey gambling handle, and thereby the state of New Jersey, would take a hit if online gambling and betting became legal in New York. People would of course stay in their home state to gamble and bet online instead of the inconvenience of transporting themselves to New Jersey.
When?
Although it might be a depressing thought for the people making money on all the New Yorkers traveling to New Jersey to do their online gambling and sports betting, they can breathe a sigh of relief for some time still. It does not look like New York will legalize online gambling and betting until at least 2021 and the odds of this happening is nowhere near a safe bet yet.