More than 12,000 sports-related eye injuries occur each year among children age 14 and under, and prescription goggles can make the difference, according to Dr. Michael Caruso of Atlantic Eye Center. Ninety percent of these injuries can be prevented 2 if wearing a protective goggle which is why we offer them at Atlantic Eye Center.
“Sports-related eye injuries are quite common yet most youth sports leagues do not require the use of protective eyewear,” said Dr. Caruso. “We want to educate parents and coaches about the importance of protecting the vision of these young athletes. It’s as simple as getting fit for a pair of prescription goggles.”
Regular eyeglasses, if worn during athletic play, may shatter upon impact. Prescription goggles are made from polycarbonate lenses that meet or exceed the requirements of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) for the specific sport. When compared to other plastics, polycarbonate eyewear is 10 times more resistant to impact.
In addition to a shatterproof design, prescription goggles offer clear vision and protection against wind and debris. There also is the ability to add an anti-fog coating so the goggles won’t fog in cases of high humidity.
Eye injuries are the leading cause of blindness among children in America, according to the National Eye Institute. Sports-related injuries account for the majority of eye injuries among children age 14 and under. Athletes are especially at risk when playing baseball, basketball, soccer, football and hockey.
During a game or practice, these young athletes may experience blunt trauma, or a hit to the eye, or penetrating injuries, that could have serious long-term ramifications. Common injuries include an inflamed iris, traumatic cataract, swollen retina, fracture of the eye socket, scratches on the cornea, and blood spilling into the eye’s anterior chamber.
“Every 13 minutes, the emergency room treats a sports-related eye injury,” said Dr. Caruso. “Don’t let that be your child. Whatever your game, whatever your age, you need to protect your eyes.”
