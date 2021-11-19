Winter can be harsh on your home, especially in an area prone to coastal storms that bring flooding and high winds. Let Bowman’s Cooling & Heating protect your valuable property when you’re not there.
Bowman’s Winter Watch Program can be a vital component of your winter preventative maintenance checklist. This service ensures that your heating system and thermostat are operating properly in bad weather such as snowstorms, floods, bitterly cold days and high wind conditions. Bowman’s will visit your property for you and perform a brief check to make sure all is well. If we notice any problems, we will contact you to discuss a plan of action.
The cost of the Winter Watch Program is $12.95 plus tax per visit – just a small price to pay to protect your shore home while you’re away for the winter. All visits to your property are documented, and you will be charged this minimal fee per visit at the end of the winter season. *The number of visits varies according to the weather, and additional fees may apply if problems arise. A minimum of five visits per season is required.
Act soon to minimize the chance of being in a long line for repairs on the coldest day of the year. The temperature is beginning to drop; when it stays consistently low, that’s when trouble can occur at any time. Prevent broken pipes and winter disaster from happening in your home while you’re a distance away. Gift certificates available and make a great gift for family and friends this holiday season.
Bowman’s Heating and Cooling Inc. is located at 5104 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 08260. For more information, call (609) 522-0121 or visitwww.bowmansair.com.