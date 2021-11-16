Cape May is one of America's oldest beachfront resorts, located on the southern extremity of a peninsula bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay. This New Jersey town, which has a history dating back to the early 1600s, provides inhabitants and visitors with a richness of ancient coastal beauty.
It's fun to watch the big game at home, but going to a local sports pub is much better. While watching your team play on huge HD TVs, enjoy beverages and bar cuisine.
As it has become the norm, most sports fans are also joining the betting wagon as a means of reaping from their undying fanaticism. The feeling of placing a wager or two as you watch live sports is unbeatable, but it begins with getting a curated review of the best sportsbooks to register with, and most importantly, the ideal joint with the stadium-like experience.
If you want to watch a game, here are 10 sports pubs around Cape May that you should consider visiting.
Cabanas Beach Bar and Grill
The only sports bar right in Cape May is Cabanas Beach Bar and Grill. Throughout the bar and restaurant, there are high-definition, large-screen televisions. There's also beachside restaurants, free Wi-Fi, live entertainment, pool tables, and daily happy hour deals. Cabanas is known for its unique cocktails, which include a large selection of bloody Marys, tropical libations, margaritas, and martinis. It also has a selection of local artisan brews. Cabanas is a family-friendly restaurant featuring a children's menu and a policy that allows children under the age of four to dine for free.
Fitzpatrick's Crest Tavern
In Wildwood Crest, Fitzpatrick's Crest Tavern is five miles away. Fitzpatrick's has 17 televisions and a full-service liquor shop, making it ideal for watching sporting events. Appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizza, burgers, and dinner options on the menu. There are 16 to 18 draft beers on tap in the tavern, including local and regional varieties.
CJ's American Grill
Six miles away in North Cape May, is CJ's American Grill. Although CJ's is not a sports bar, when a game is on, locals and guests flock to the pub's flat-screen screens to watch it. "Taco Tuesdays" and other daily specials are popular at CJ's. CJ's has a comprehensive cuisine that includes everything from burgers to steaks, as well as a fully stocked bar.
Cattle 'n Clover
Cattle 'n Clover is a vibrant and dynamic place where you can see your favorite team in play if you're in Wildwood, NJ. There are beers on tap, mason jar beverages, and snacks to keep you satisfied until the final score is announced.
Lucky Bones Back Water Grille
This premium Jersey Shore club provides handcrafted cocktails and features a sophisticated bar with TVs showing the latest game on a regular basis. They also provide a full menu of gourmet grade cuisine, so instead of wings and chips, you may have crab cakes, spaghetti, or steak while watching the game.
Mulligans Sports Bar and Grill
Mulligans Sports Bar and Grill is located in Wildwood, seven miles north of Cape May. Mulligans is a neighborhood hangout roughly a mile from the boardwalk. Daily happy hour offers include half-priced appetizers and $2.50 domestic beer bottles at the sports bar. Tuesday evenings include inexpensive wings and draft beers, Friday nights feature live entertainment, and Saturdays feature quizzo.
Owen's Pub
While Owen's Pub isn't primarily a sports bar, it does have a sports bar-like feel with 19 wide-screen televisions strategically placed around the bar and restaurant. Owens, which is nine miles north of Cape May in North Wildwood, also offers budget-friendly daily discounts and happy hour specials including $1.95 cheese steaks on Mondays and 99-cent beers during happy hour. A late-night cuisine and live entertainment are also available at the restaurant and bar.
Other top Sports Bars in New Jersey:
Jack's Goal-Line Stand
Jack's Goal Line Stand in Long Branch, NJ, is the finest NJ Shore site to watch any sport: football, soccer, baseball, or any other sport. They feature a wonderful beer selection as well as a food menu with game-day classics including pizza, ribs, sliders, and more. The twist that distinguishes this sports bar from others in the vicinity is that their cuisine is of gourmet quality, and their beverages are constantly available.
Spring Lake Tap House
Spring Lake Tap House, recently awarded the greatest sports bar on the Jersey Shore, provides more than just wings and beer. They provide their visitors access to every game, whether it's from the NFL or the NCAA. This is ideal for groups of people who support various teams; no more fighting over the remote!
Chickie's and Pete's
This is certainly one of the greatest spots to watch your favourite sport if you are in New Jersey. They have a large, lively, and laid-back atmosphere. They provide a large selection of domestic and craft beers, as well as specialty cocktails and a gluten-free menu. While watching the big game, any sports enthusiast may find something nice to eat.