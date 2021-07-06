Reef Family Pharmacy is there for you when you are on vacation. Scott Reef, owner and Pharmacist, wants you to feel at ease knowing that you can get your medications while on vacation in Cape May County. “We’ll get you in & out in a hurry and back on the beach” says Reef. Reef Family Pharmacy will also deliver to most of the local campgrounds making it that much easier to get your medications. . If you’re a summer resident, Scott will help you transfer your prescriptions temporarily to Reef.
Scott Reef learned early on how to treat customers. At age 17, while working at a local pharmacy, he found the path to success was to get to know your customers. That way, he could make the right recommendations for their health. “Not only is it good for business; it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
Now at the helm of his own business, Scott continues that philosophy at Reef Family Pharmacy, which he and his wife, Amy, opened in 2009. I really enjoy the interaction with the patients and trying to help them feel better. It’s what I find rewarding about this business.”
Reef Family Pharmacy carries the full range of over-the-counter medications and personal grooming and healthcare supplies. On the prescription side of the business, Scott takes his time with each patient. Consultations are free, with no appointment needed. There’s also free prescription delivery throughout Cape May County. And, there’s a drive-thru window for easy pick up.
The Pharmacy also does customized compounding for patients and their pets. “If there’s a particular dosage of a medication that’s not commercially available, we’ll get the raw ingredient and make it,” explained Scott. “We do a lot of hormone replacement therapy that is not available commercially, using all natural Estrogen and Progesterone. We also can convert tablets to liquid for people who cannot swallow pills. In addition, we can make veterinary medications for a fraction of the cost of a product’s retail price.”
“We are part of the community,” he said. “We see our patients out and about in Cape May County, at school events or at the grocery store. It’s one of the nice parts about doing business where you live. Reef Family Pharmacy is located at 1037 Route 9 in Cape May Court House. Or you can reach them at 609-465-0004. Hours: Mon-Fri 9a.m.-6p.m., Sat 9a.m. – 2p.m. and closed on Sunday. Visit online at ReefFamilyPharmacy.com or find them on Facebook.