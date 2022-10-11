Leader Printers and Graphics has served Cape May County for nearly fifty years. Dennis Hall, who originally hails from New Mexico, now calls Cape May County ‘home’ after he purchased the print shop from the now-defunct Wildwood Leader newspaper in 1974. At the time, Leader only offered single-color traditional offset printing.
sponsored
Leader Printers and Graphics Expands Graphic Design and Printing Capabilities
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Details Emerge on the Wildwood H2oi Accidents
- Pedestrian Killed Outside Villas CVS
- Indictments Filed Oct. 4
- ‘We Don’t Want Them Back’
- Stone Harbor Cancels Car Show After H2oi
- Stone Harbor Beaches Closed Due to Erosion Damage
- OC Therapist Avoids Jail Time
- UPDATE: Ocean City Resident on a Six-Game Jeopardy! Streak
- Deauville Neighbors Lawyer Up
- Middle Backs Recreational Marijuana Proposal
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Point - Congratulations to the City of Cape May for the lovely ceremony today, the official groundbreaking for the Franklin Street School project. Mayor Mullock took credit for the project and named a few...
- Stone Harbor - Avalon spouter gushing over the number of manufacturing jobs thanks President Biden. The present number is about the same as it was pre pandemic. Jobs returned after the shutdown of country
- Cape May - I’m so sick of labels like Left, Right, Liberal, Conservative! Let’s focus on the principles and issues, which get blurred over when people throw a lot of labels around in order to insult others.
- Cape May - As a native born American I am indigenous to the North American Continent. Like all indigenous peoples whose ancestors migrated here, sometimes by boat across the Atlantic from Europe or sometimes...
- Cape May Court House - Why is the county allowing What is going on with the county jail. There’s No mandatory nurse on duty at night, shortage of correctional officers, innocent people being locked up so they can receive...