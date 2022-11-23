CAPE MAY COUNTY – According to County Commissioner Will Morey, over half of the $34 million in the county’s Open Space account is already earmarked for projects.
More said about $18 million has already been set aside to reimburse municipalities for projects for which they were awarded Open Space Funds.
“Remaining funds are to purchase and save farmland, for recreational enhancement such as parks and for historical preservation. What's of paramount importance is that the Open Space Review Board serves as an excellent steward of the funds entrusted to us for taxpayer benefit," he said.
The Open Space Review Board is composed of volunteer members representing areas from around the county and who represent different professions such as environmental consulting and municipal planning.
Morey was interviewed by the Herald after a number of readers submitted questions asking why the county apparently carried a large surplus in the county's Open Space Trust and Farmland Preservation program. Rather than holding it as a surplus, as some readers believed, Morey, who chairs the Open Space program's review board, said many of the program’s grants require matching funds either with the state, with municipalities or with not-for-profit groups.
“Many times, we are successful in obtaining a 60% match from the state. Sometimes though, if for example soil composition is not what the state requires for farmland preservation or the site is not at a minimum standard of a certain percentage of preserved area, the state is not interested in co-funding and so these other partnerships become even more important," Morey said.
The county's Open Space program started in 1989 generating funds at 1 cent on the tax rate and the formula has not changed since then. Morey said with ratables going up in the county, it has been fortunate to now generate $6.3 million, up from $4.7 million, even though taxpayers are not paying a higher tax rate. Morey said the county has also instituted a new concept called' Creative Placemaking, by which funded projects throughout the county have a uniform look in color palettes such as those representing the shore or woods, signage, lighting and fencing. Recent enhancements at Beasley’s Point waterfront park are a reflection of this Creative Placemaking strategy. He said the county now posts signs at project sites reading, "Funded by the taxpayers of Cape May County," rather than saying it was funded by the county freeholders – now commissioners – as if the money came from their pockets rather than our property owner.
Among the multiple projects recently completed with Open Space funding, Morey cited several that in his view have been "transformational.” These include the Clem Mulligan Field Recreation Complex n Lower Township, which included a $600,000 contribution from the township, a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs for American with Disability Act (ADA) improvements, and Open Space funding of $ 1.2 million. The recreation complex, located on Mowery Avenue between Caroline and Bates Avenues in the Villas, public walking trails, sports fields and a park area located in a densely populated residential neighborhood. Morey also mentioned the Woodbine Eco Park designed to mirror the natural environment. Open Space grant funding provided $1.173 million for a facility that is expected to be a destination for visitors throughout the region given its unique environmentally sensitive aesthetics. Summing up how the Open Space program is dedicated to impacting life in the County on multiple positive levels, Morey highlighted the program's commitment to a regional bike path, a commitment that has been a priority since 2013. Connecting localized paths to create a cohesive trail, to date a 17-mile bike path now links Ferry Road in Lower Township with South Seaville in Dennis Township with spurs to the Cape May Canal, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the County Zoo.