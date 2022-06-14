TRENTON – Former West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox must pay $11,500 in fines for violations of state ethics laws committed during his tenure as the town’s mayor.
At a meeting held virtually June 8, the state Local Finance Board (LFB) largely adopted an initial decision made in March by Office of Administrative Law Judge Susan Olgiatti, which had reduced Fox’s fines from the $24,900 the LFB originally levied to $11,000. The board overruled the judge, in part, on one violation and reinstituted one violation and an associated fine of $500, bringing the total Fox will owe to $11,500.
“We do believe that this amount reflects the largest fine assessed by the Board in a single complaint,” Tammori Petty-Dixon, the communications director for the state Department of Community Affairs, of which the LFB is a part, said in an email to the Herald after the meeting.
The LFB did not take public comments on the matter before making its final determination and Fox did not appear to be present at the meeting, which was conducted via Microsoft Teams. His attorney, Michelle Douglass, told the Herald prior to the LFB’s meeting that he had accepted Olgiatti’s decision.
The additional $500 charge had to do with Fox advocating at public hearings for rehiring and giving a salary increase to Jacquelyn Ferentz, the town’s current police chief, who he was in a rent-free living arrangement with, and by advocating against the merger of the borough police department with neighboring municipalities.
Fox was originally charged with the violations in 2019 but appealed, triggering a circuitous legal battle over the merits of the charges. Ferentz had been fired under a prior administration when she was a lower-ranking member of the police department.
While Fox was mayor, Ferentz was reinstated, given a raise, and promoted to chief. She filed two lawsuits related to her termination and subsequently settled one lawsuit with the borough and won a $1.7 million jury verdict in the other.
The borough’s insurer refused to pay the judgment after successfully arguing in court that the borough did not adequately defend itself from the suit. That left taxpayers on the hook to fund a judgment worth more than half of the town’s annual budget.
Fox was also subject to public scrutiny for the hiring of his daughter to the police force and was held responsible for ethical violations after voting to appoint her to a separate volunteer job.
Douglass, who also represented Ferentz successfully in her lawsuit, did not respond to a request for comment from her or Fox in the LFB’s final determination.
Fox will have 30 days to pay the $11,500 upon his receipt of the LFB’s final decision letter, Petty-Dixon said.
