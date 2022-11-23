UT Logo

PETERSBURG - On a perfect October Saturday morning, a stalwart figure resolutely and with purpose and focus made her way along areas of Stagecoach Road in Seaville, picking up one piece of litter after another. This figure was Blanche Adams, president of the Upper Township Business Association. She was joined in that day's “Clean Communities” event by Ralph Cooper, member of the Upper Green Team, in efforts to combat the never-ending litter that blights the scenic impact of county roads, parks, waterways, beaches, and other sites of natural beauty.  

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

