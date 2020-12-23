With increased time spent indoors due to limited daylight, a pandemic, weather, or simply the comfort of the season, take some time to treat yourself by revisiting some classic holiday films! This week, we are adding a snack twist to the list. Find your perfect snack and movie pair, then snuggle up on the couch with your favorite candle lit and some warm blankets! What better way to spend a night at home than with these ten pairings of holiday movies and local snacks? Don’t worry, I’ll answer: there is none.
Movie: Love Actually
Snack: Cheese Board
No stronger way to start this list than with a classic Christmas romantic comedy. This film just feels fancy and indulgent, which is the exact feeling when you treat yourself to a nicely curated cheese board on a Friday or Saturday night. Pay a visit to The Cheese Shop & Jammin’ Jellies in Woodland Village to browse a selection of imported artisanal cheese, gourmet goodies, and even some local wine. The Cheese Shop & Jammin’ Jellie is located at 1943 North Route 9 Clermont, NJ 08210. For more information call (609) 624-3333 or visit gardengreenhouse.net/woodland-village/cheese-shop-jammin-jellies.
Movie: The Santa Clause
Snack: Milkshake
I would argue there is not a Christmas movie that makes you feel more like a kid again than The Santa Clause. What else makes us feel like kids again? Indulging in a handcrafted milkshake. Head over to Steaks, Shakes, and Cakes to try a seasonally appropriate and Santa Clause-approved Peppermint Twist Shake. Steak, Shakes, and Cakes is located at 20 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 2 Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210. For more information call (609) 778-2329, visit steakshakesandcakes.com, or contact info@steaksshakesandcakes.com.
Movie: Home Alone
Snack: Pizza
One of the opening scenes of this holiday favorite is a little family drama over cheese pizza. Well, we know at Pizza Heaven you will never run out of cheese pizza like poor Kevin McCallister. With plenty of other custom pies to choose from you can order delivery and spend the night channeling Kevin’s home alone watching tv and eating everything energy. Pizza Heaven is located at 709 S Rte 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For more information contact (609) 536-2095 or visit pizzaheavench.com.
Movie: It’s A Wonderful Life
Snack: Pie
Ready to watch arguably the most heartwarming holiday film of all time? Enhance the viewing experience with a comforting and classic dessert in-hand - a handmade pie. Check out Gaiss’ market and their selection of fresh pies. Gaiss’ is located at 1215 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ 08251. For more information call (609) 886-5121 or visit gaissmarket.com.
Movie: A Christmas Story
Snack: Caramel Corn
Head to Laura’s Fudge to grab your caramel corn and get comfy on the couch to watch this favorite Christmas film. Laura’s Fudge is located at 357 E Wildwood Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260. For more information call (609) 729-1555 or contact shop.laurasfudge.com
Movie: The Holiday
Snack: Poutine
The Holiday has the coziest winter scenes set in English countryside pubs and shops. A comforting snack while watching this film is Poutine- french fries, cheese curd, and brown onion gravy! Order this delicious snack from Two Black Dogs Café & Take Out to embrace the season. The Two Black Dogs Café & Take Out is located at 421 Rt 47 S Green Creek, 08219. For more information visit twoblackdogspub.com or call (609) 551-2391.
Movie: Christmas in Connecticut
Snack: Sticky Buns
In Christmas in Connecticut, viewers get to follow along with the comedic journey of a food writer attempting to keep up a façade. While the film details some classic recipes, you can watch with the most delicious sticky buns or any other baked good from Avalon Coffee Café and Grill in Rio Grande. Avalon Café and Grill is located at 3167 Route 9 Rio Grande, NJ 08242. For more information call (609) 463-0275 or visit avaloncoffeecompany.com.
Movie: White Christmas
Snack: Sweets
It does not get more classic than White Christmas, whether you prefer to watch it in black and white or color, the perfect compliment to this film is a collection of your favorite childhood sweets. The Original Fudge Kitchen has a large selection to choose from. Pick up some saltwater taffy, handcrafted fudge or nostalgic candies-no matter which sweet you select, we are confident it will be the perfect pair for White Christmas. There are several Fudge Kitchen locations within the county, for more information visit fudgekitchens.com or call (609) 884-2834.
Movie: Miracle on 34th Street
Snack: Cookies
We all know how deep Santa’s love for cookies runs. The perfect treat while you watch this inspiring film about Kris Kringle is his favorite treat of all: cookies. Check out Primo Hoagies in North Wildwood for all your cookie needs. Choose from Chocolate chip, Macadamia Nut, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Primo Hoagies is located at 1209 New Jersey Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. For more information call (609) 522-1300 or visit primohoagies.com/North-Wildwood-NJ.
Movie: The Family Stone
Snack: Bagels
Nothing says a family gathering around the holidays like bagels. Bagel Bazaar in CMCH has all the options imaginable. From everything bagels to blueberry or french toast you can please the whole family as you sit down to enjoy this film. Bagel Bazaar is located at 104 South Main Street Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For more information call (609) 465-0090 or visit m.facebook.com/bagelbazaarCMCH.