“This is essential viewing for the holidays,” wrote Tom Sims in his “Exit Zero” review for East Lynne Theater Company’s “Yuletide Tales.” It’s a compilation of songs and stories available for free, anytime through December 30 at https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-YuletideTales.
The musicians play in local venues and the storytellers have performed for ELTC before. Songs including “Silver Bells” and “White Christmas” are sung by the Honeyhawks (Lelah and Jay Eppenbach), Will and Holly Knapp, and Barry Tischler with Tom Naglee on the fiddle. Stephanie Garrett reads “Mirama’s Christmas Test” by A. Thomas Fortune, James Rana’s story is “Letter from Santa Claus” by Mark Twain, Gayle Stahlhuth’s tale is “A Great Tree” by Zona Gale, and Susan Tischler tells “Old Applejoy’s Ghost” by Frank R. Stockton.
“Yuletide Tales” was filmed where ELTC performs, in the Cape May Presbyterian Church, and is free because of funding through New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s (NJTA) “Stages Festival.” For information about NJTA, “Stages Festival” and its sponsors, and bios and background for “Yuletide Tales,” visit https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/yuletide-tales.html.
Our live event is “Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides” running through December 28 in partnership with Cape May MAC. Visit https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/ghosts-of-christmas-past-trolley-rides.html.
How about a raffle ticket for an early Christmas present? If all 400 tickets are sold at $100 each, the winner receives $15,000; 2nd and 3rd places $2,500. Drawing is on December 19. Application form: www.tinyurl.com/eltc-2020-raffle.
For more information, call 609-884-5898 or visit www.eastlynnetheater.org, where a link to downloading the recent 8-page newsletter is located that includes our 2021 Season.
The Honeyhawks (Lelah and Jay Eppenbach) in East Lynne Theater Company’s “Yuletide Tales.”
Photo credit: Gayle Stahlhuth