New Year’s Eve is a highly anticipated day on many people’s calendars. No doubt, the plans we make will look very different this year. However, celebrating the end of what’s proven to be a very challenging year - in the safest way possible for our community is important. Here are some ideas and tips to participate in a 2020-style New Year’s Eve celebration that you can get excited about!
Daytime Bonfire
If you want to gather with loved ones, do so earlier in the day and gather outdoors when the weather figures to be much warmer than it will be at midnight. Get your firepit roaring, make some mulled wine, and lay piles of blankets around for guests. Extra points if you have an outdoor heater on hand here! An afternoon champagne toast around a backyard fire pit can serve as a stand-in for midnight toasts. Guests will take delight in s’mores or freshly popped popcorn over an open flame to ring in 2021. The added bonus here is less yawns around midnight and being back in the safety - and warmth! - of your home for the remainder of the evening!
Scavenger Hunt
Grab your closest friends or family and get some friendly competition rolling. Here, you can create a 2020-themed scavenger hunt that takes advantage of people being in separate locations and gets you up and moving around a bit. The host can come up with objects to find in a certain amount of time or tasks to perform. Your favorite quarantine read or a photo of your comfiest work from home outfit are great examples of virtual scavenger hunt items! Get that group chat flowing with messages of your crew being silly and doing the most 2020 things!
Virtual Party
We have all had our fair share of video call events this year so what better way to say goodbye to 2020 than with one big virtual bash consisting of all your family and friends? Plan some games that embrace the ease of technology. Host a themed contest for video backdrops, at the end of the party have everyone vote for their favorite backgrounds. More New Year’s Eve virtual ideas include decorating the house as if you were hosting people, creating a virtual talent show, or preparing conversation starters and reflective questions to summarize the year.
Support Local
While this year will bring about new traditions in all shapes and forms, the option to support local remains. Explore The Herald resources for local New Year’s Eve offerings. Research your favorite restaurants for dining in or take out for this New Year’s celebration plans!
Write Down New Year Wishes
Listen, we all know how loaded the word resolution is. It gets too much attention and pressure from society. So why not reframe the tradition and make it a group activity? Gather friends (socially distanced or virtually) and take turns discussing some goals for the coming year. One person may inspire another, and this will likely foster a hopeful atmosphere heading into the new year and a group to support you in your goals past the first of January! A bonus here is to each take a turn reflecting on one thing you are grateful for from the past year. If you feel like getting crafty, make homemade posters or display cards of your 2021 goals.
New Year’s celebrations are sure to be different as the world ushers in 2021. But there are many unique ways to celebrate that can make New Year’s Eve just as fun as it’s always been. For more information visit dotheshore.com