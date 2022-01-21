WILDWOOD CREST – With a new administration now in place, Wildwood Crest is reconsidering the consolidation of its Planning and Zoning boards, which would save money but leave some board members out of their volunteer job.
In a presentation to commissioners at their Jan. 19 meeting, Robert Belasco, solicitor for the Planning and Zoning boards, gave a presentation on the functions of the two boards and the pros and cons of consolidation.
He explained that the Planning Board is responsible for preparing the borough’s master plan and reviewing ordinances that propose changes to land development ordinance. The Planning Board also makes recommendations for changes to land development ordinances and hears setback, lot coverage and other variance requests.
The Zoning Board, Belasco said, hears appeals of denials, gives its interpretation when questions about the land development ordinance come up, and issues “D” variances and building height variances.
Belasco said consolidation of the boards has been an increasing trend since the law was modified, in 1985, to allow it for municipalities with a population of 15,000 or less.
Belasco said North Wildwood, Wildwood and West Wildwood all have combined boards. When the two boards are consolidated, the Zoning Board is effectively disbanded, leaving its former volunteer members without a position.
Mayor Don Cabrera asked about the prospect of combining the best members from the two boards, but Belasco said that would likely be impossible, despite a gray area left by a lack of case law.
Belasco suggested sending letters to members of the Planning Board the commissioners hoped would resign, urging them to do so, in order to achieve that desire.
The Planning Board currently has nine members and two alternates, though Connie Mahon, the borough’s administrator, said she believes there is one vacancy.
There could be two other alternates added, but it would still cut at least six positions, with the Zoning Board currently having seven members and two alternates, according to Belasco.
He said sometimes meetings in towns with the combined boards can run longer, since there is more on the agenda, but only in Wildwood is there a backlog.
Planning Board Chairman Patrick Davenport told commissioners he thinks combining the boards will lead to a more consistent vision for the borough moving forward.
If commissioners decide to approve the consolidation to get the two boards back, it must be approved by a resident vote.
Cabrera said he likes the idea of having one board, and with two new commissioners flanking him, he may now have the support to make it happen.
