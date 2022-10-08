OCEAN CITY – A New Hope, Pennsylvania man’s dream of cycling coast-to-coast was stopped with less than 70 miles to go after he contract a bad case of Covid-19.
Will Kleemeier, 58, who departed from Seaside, Oregon in June was anticipating touching his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean on an Ocean City beach on Saturday, Oct. 8. Instead, due to Covid, Kleemeier will have to postpone the end of a nearly 3,500-mile bike ride to raise money and awareness of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). According to his website, PKD is, “a life-threatening genetic condition affecting over 600,000 Americans.”
Kleemeier first learned of PKD, a congenital disorder affecting the kidneys, when he was diagnosed with the condition in 2004. Kleemeier’s mother and son were also diagnosed with the hereditary condition.
Kleemeier’s ride has met with other obstacles besides Covid, including on July 27 when he fell off his bike in Chicago and broke his elbow. Several factors made him decide to continue his ride.
“At that point, I had made it all the way to Chicago, I thought I made it this far, I might as well finish,” he said.
Kleemeier said his oldest son, Patrick, also encouraged him to continue. His son had just graduated high school in June and served as Kleemeier’s support driver. He would also find campsites and have dinner ready by the end of the day. After the broken elbow, Kleemeier said he looked at his plans and figured he had 14 days of riding to make it from Chicago to Ocean City. He had been riding about 75 miles per day and was trying to keep up a slow but steady pace, knowing full well what his body could handle. Then, 67 miles from his destination, Kleemeier began to feel so sick he had to stop at an urgent care clinic, where he learned he had Covid.
“Last night I had a fever over 102. You just don’t know who or when you are going to catch the flu or Covid. Fortunately, it has not moved into my lungs,” he said.
Kleemeier is a stay-at-home father of three boys. He said he has taken several multi-day bike trips, but this was his first attempt at going cross-country. He said he started in Seaside, Oregon because the Adventure Cycling Association had already mapped out more than 50,000 miles of routes across the country, with several routes starting in Seaside, Ore.
“I wanted to take routes that were already well-researched for bikers,” he said.
Kleemeier used the trip to promote PKD in small and big ways, he said, getting quite a number of TV, radio and newspaper interviews along the way. He would also stop for meals and people would notice his PKD t-shirt or custom bike shirt and ask him what it was about.
Kleemeier said PKD is a lesser-known disease. He said a lot of women only find out they have the disease when they received an ultrasound. He said while checking for the baby, medical staff would see cysts on the mother’s kidneys.
“It’s a hereditary disease, but some families are not good about speaking about hereditary diseases within the family. I started talking about it, and this bike ride is a continuation of that story,” he said.
Kleemeier said he has been trying to raise money to fight PKD, and all the money he raises is going to the PKD Foundation – the only organization in the United States solely dedicated to finding a cure for this disease. But on his way through small towns and large cities in America, Kleemeier found he was being enriched by the people he met along the way.
“When you are able to have a one-on-one conversation with people, you can see how many wonderful people there are in the United States,” he said.
Kleemeier said he was contacted by a 6th-grade teacher in Belair, Ohio, who said his class was following his trip and wanted to make him cards to show their support.
“That was really wonderful,” he said.
Kleemeier also made a stop outside Ohio State University’s famous football stadium, known as “The Shoe,” where some Buckeye fans in full regalia took his picture posing in his Penn State shirt.
“I also met a lot of people who had never had an opportunity to talk about this disease outside of their family. That was really great having that opportunity to share their stories as well,” Kleemeier said.
Kleemeier said he still plans to finish the last 67 miles of his trip after he is over Covid, however, he might just resume his trip from New Hope rather than Philadelphia, where he was when he got Covid.
Anyone wishing to learn more about Kleemeier’s trip, about PKD, or to donate to help find a cure, should visit https://www.pedalingforkidneydisease.org.
