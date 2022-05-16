BA2 omicron graphic.png

The BA.2 variant is now the predominant strain in New Jersey

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing a second booster shot of the Covid vaccines. 

The doses will be provided at the Department of Health’s offices, at 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House on June 6 and June 20 from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. to provide initial doses and boosters. 

These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations.

“Life has returned to normal, but it is still important to protect yourself, especially the most vulnerable. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters is the best defense against this disease,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 4 months ago are now eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19. It was also recommended that all individuals over the age of 18, who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. In most situations, anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can receive either mRNA vaccine booster. The only mRNA vaccine that the Cape May County Department of Health provides is from Moderna. 

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines and where mobile vaccine clinics will be held, visit cmchealth.net

