CREST HAVEN - Enforcement will be the key to lower speed limits on Cape Island.
County commissioners passed four resolutions Oct. 11 to reduce the speed limit on county-governed roads in West Cape May, Cape May and part of Lower Township.
The action resulted from an Aug. 23 visit to the Board of County Commissioners by Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock and West Cape May Mayor Carol Sabo. Both asked that speed limits be lowered due to low-speed vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles all vying for positions on narrow streets.
The Herald reported Oct. 12 that Cape May City Council voted to reduce speed limits on municipal streets to 20 mph. Police Chief Dekon Fashaw understands enforcement is critical, although the department also covers Cape May Point and West Cape May.
The new 25 mph areas include:
- Stimpson's Lane (C.R. 645) in West Cape May and Lower Township from Broadway Avenue to Bayshore Road;
- Pittsburgh Avenue (C.R. 604) in Cape May, between Washington Street and Beach Avenue;
- Fourth Avenue (C.R. 635) in West Cape May, between 100 feet west of Oak Street and Broadway Avenue;
- Broadway Avenue (C.R. 626) southbound, starting 220 feet south of Stimpson's Lane to Beach Avenue and northbound, starting at Beach Avenue to 140 feet north of Stimpson's Lane.
Prosecutor's Office Seeks License Plate Reader
With consent from the Board of County Commissioners, the County Prosecutor's Office can apply to the Office of Attorney General, Department of Law and Public Safety for $454,527 in federal funds to buy an automated license plate reader (ALPR).
Funding for the device, which can record license plate data, would come from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The resolution states that “funding will be provided to qualified law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction in the state...to acquire, implement, expand and upgrade ALPR technology for implementation in their communities.
No comment followed from Director Gerald Thornton or Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Will Morey. Vice Director Leonard Desiderio and Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson had medical appointments, Thornton said.
“Vendors say that the information collected can be used by police to find out where a plate has been in the past, to determine whether a vehicle was at the scene of a crime, to identify travel patterns and even to discover vehicles that may be associated with each other. Law enforcement agencies can choose to share their information with thousands of other agencies,” according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation website.
Price of Rock Salt Rises
As the county bathed in balmy weather Oct. 11, the board approved a resolution to pay $83.50 a ton for rock salt and $103.50 a ton for treated rock salt.
A contract was awarded to Atlantic Salt Inc. of Lowell, Mass., to supply the county “and participating county cooperative agencies” with the gritty material to be used when snow and ice cover roads.
The firm's bid was deemed the lowest of the five companies that sought the contract. The contract starts Nov. 11 and will last one year. There is a provision for a one-year option to extend.
The price of the commodity fluctuates. In 2016, a ton of rock salt cost the county $64.75, down from the previous year's $73.52. Salt has come from different providers over the years.
Park and Zoo System Master Plan to be Drafted
Hayes, liaison to the County Park and Zoo, told the board that she and Edward Runyon, parks director, had visited Ocean County to observe its park system.
She said that one of those parks features various stations where youngsters can learn about nature.
Noting there are more county parks than the zoo, Hayes spoke of the contract with CME Associates of Howell to provide a master plan for the Park and Zoo System.
The contract with CME for $118,500 resulted from a solicitation from vendors to draft such a plan.
The work was to start Oct. 12 for one year, with two, one-year options.
As-Needed Environmental Consultant Hired
A one-year contract was awarded to Lomax Consulting Group, LLC, of Court House.
It will provide the county with as-needed environmental consulting. The contract started Oct. 12 and has two one-year options.