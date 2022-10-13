cmc logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In this story, County Commissioners:

Recommended for you

Tags

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.