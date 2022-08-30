Kids pet K9.jpg

From left: Lt. Beth Perednas, Handler Officer Jose Gomez, K-9 West and Cape May County Sheriff Bob Nolan.

 Provided

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Sheriff's Office welcomed two new officers, promoted another, and held a retirement ceremony for four K-9s. Sheriff Robert Nolan hosted the ceremony at the Historic Court House in Cape May Court House on Friday. 

Sherriff Officers K9s.jpg

Handler Officer Jose Gomez with K-9 West as Sergeant Ryan Clary’s daughters and niece pet West.

