COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Sheriff's Office welcomed two new officers, promoted another, and held a retirement ceremony for four K-9s. Sheriff Robert Nolan hosted the ceremony at the Historic Court House in Cape May Court House on Friday.
The two new officers are Officer Andrew Yhlen and Officer Michael Pastrana-Nolan. These officers were hired under a recently changed New Jersey law that allows investigators who have passed the same certification program as officers to be allowed to work as Sheriff’s officers. Sheriff Nolan was among the leaders in the fight to change this law. The ceremony also included the promotion of Sergeant Ryan Clary.
“We are bringing two new officers, and promoting another to Sergeant, that will continue to maintain the high standards we have for our Office,” said Nolan. “We are glad to have these new changes from the State that allow highly qualified people like the ones we have hired to work for the Cape May County Sheriff's Office.”
A retirement ceremony was also held for four K-9s. The dog’s names are Axel, Marko, and West, along with Bama, who passed away previous to the ceremony taking place. The three remaining K-9s will now live with their handlers in retirement.
“We are extremely proud of our K-9 division and the work they do,” said Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, liaison to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department. “Our local municipalities often request assistance, especially during busy weekends, and the K-9s help keep our visitors and locals safe throughout the year.”
