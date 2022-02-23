NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Yesterday’s will live on tomorrow!Yesterday’s has been a long-standing favorite destination to many in Marmora and the surrounding communities. Following 46 years of stewardship, Yesterday’s Owner Jeff McIntyre and family has sold the property to Dr. Tim Fox, Innkeeper, and owner of the Deauville Inn of Strathmere, NJ.  

Over the next couple months, the venue will undergo a renovation process but will remain open throughout. You can expect updates to the bar, dining area as well as in the adjoining liquor store. Yesterdays, like many businesses in the area, has a rich history dating back to the founding of the area. History is essential to Dr. Fox, and this will be evident in the re-design of the venue.That recognizable sign you know, and love will be restored, and a new identity will be given to the adjoining liquor store. The renovations will be complete by summer 2022. 

