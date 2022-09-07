Crest Airman

Timothy Myland hails from Wildwood Crest

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORFOLK, VA - Myland joined the Navy eight years ago. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and because I wanted to fly aircraft,” said Myland.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.