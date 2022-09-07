NORFOLK, VA - Myland joined the Navy eight years ago. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and because I wanted to fly aircraft,” said Myland.
Growing up in Wildwood Crest, Myland attended Wildwood Catholic Academy and graduated in 2010. Today, Myland relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Wildwood Crest to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me the value of being humble,” said Myland. "That's a helpful mindset to have in the Navy because it's given me the right attitude to do the work I do."
These lessons have helped Myland while serving with Strike Fighter Squadron 106.
The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life.
When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries."
Serving in the Navy means Myland is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to the National Defense Strategy through our presence,” said Myland. "We've got submarines and aircraft carriers all around the world, forward deployed and ready to go. Also, we keep the sea lanes free and open."
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Myland and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is earning the Charles Nelson Leadership Award,” said Myland. "That's an award that is given to an outstanding junior officer for their leadership in the squadron. I received this award for my conduct over the course of two back-to-back deployments."
As Myland and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means defending our country,” added Myland. "I get to give back in my own way through my service."