WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Creative Arts Council is hosting an art competition for Cape May County residents ages 6 and older. The objective of the contest is to highlight Cape May county’s ever-changing architecture.
The competition encourages artists of any age and skill level to show what they love best about Cape May County’s architecture from the past, present or future. The competition urges participants to explore ways certain buildings and structures make them feel and to express those feelings through their artwork.
All media are accepted into the competition, including but not limited to watercolor, oil paint, acrylic, pen/ink, clay/ceramic, graphic art, collage, marker, colored pencil and photography.
Submitted artwork must be no larger than 18 x 24 inches.
Artwork must be submitted with a completed certificate of authenticity to the back of ready-to-hang artwork, along with a waiver of liability. Both forms are available at the top of the front page of the wildwoodcrest.org website.
2D artwork should be framed, mounted or matted with wire ready to be hung on display with the certificate of authenticity attached to the back.
Artwork must be submitted to the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center at 5800 Ocean Avenue no later than Friday, March 10.
Judging will be done by local artist Fredi Daniel and members of the Wildwood Crest Creative Arts Council.
A reception and award ceremony that is open to all participants will be held at the new Crest Arts Pavilion at 6301 Ocean Avenue on Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.