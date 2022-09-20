What's Cooking October 2022 Sep 20, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week of Oct. 3Monday, October 3: Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange, Chicken Rice Soup, 2% MilkDinner: Turkey Salad Sandwich, Wheat Bread, Mayo, Carrot/Raisin Salad, Lemon Pudding, Grape Juice, 2% Milk.Tuesday, October 4: BBQ Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Peas, Coleslaw, Vanilla Pudding, Bread, 2% MilkDinner: Liverwurst on Rye, Onions and Mustard, Three Bean Salad, Apple Sauce, Cranberry Juice Wednesday, October 5: Hotdog, Roll, Corn/Carrots, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Applesauce Cake, 2% Milk.Dinner: Grilled Chicken, Roll, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cookies, Apple Juice Thursday, October 6: Ham Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Brocolli, Tossed Salad; Rice Pudding, Cream of Broccoli Soup.], 2% Milk.Dinner: Tuna Salad Sandwich, White Bread, Potato Salad, Peaches, Vegetable JuiceFriday, October 7: Baked Fish, Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Pears, Bread, 2% MilkDinner: Turkey & Provolone, Wheat Bread, Mayo, Celery Sticks, Jello, Orange JuiceWeek of Oct. 10Monday, October 10 HOIDAYTuesday, October 11: Chicken Alfredo, Rotini Noodles, Breen Beans, Tossed Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Chocolate Cake/Chocolate Icing, Bread, Vegetable Barley Soup and 2% MilkDinner: Corned Beef, Potato Salad, Rye Bread, Pineapple Chunks, Grape JuiceWednesday, October 12: BBQ Pork Chop, Roasted Potatoes, Broccoli, Carrot Salad, Banana, Bread, 2% MilkDinner: Crab Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread, Peaches, Apple JuiceThursday, October 13: Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Gravy, Rice & Mushrooms, Capri Mixed Vegetables, Creamed Cabbage, Tapioca Pudding, Bread, Tomato Soup, 2% MilkDinner: Roast Beef Sandwich on Kaiser Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Septembero, Applesauce, Orange JuiceFriday, October 14: Fried Fish with Cocktail Sauce, Mac and Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Cucumber Dill Salad, Rice Pudding, Bread, 2% MilkDinner: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich on Wheat Bread, Coleslaw, Pears, Tomato Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Milk Food Gastronomy Bread Tossed Salad Salad Soup Tomato Chicken Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMiddle Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing WomanIndictments Filed Sept. 13Cape May to Reduce City Speed LimitsMan on Bike in N. Wildwood Caught with DrugsWildwood Planning Board Shows Support for Pacific Avenue HotelMotorcyclist Airlifted After Single Vehicle CrashUPDATE: Crest School Lockdown Caused by Misidentified JoggerCrest Planners Endorse Liquor License with NJ Ave RedevelopmentGoldprint Barbershop Brings Old-School Haircuts to North Cape MayEmployees at Cape Regional Physicians Associates Vote to Unionize VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - Pennsylvania just waived the basic skills requirement in order to attract more teacher. Let’s just dummy down the education system a little more. Hopefully, Governor Murphy doesn’t do the same in NJ... West Wildwood - Just heard the Boro does not have enough police officers to cover all the shifts, so now Wildwood P.D. is covering nightshifts, So what is Commissioner Banning doing about it. Stone Harbor - After looking at my retirement account, my Financial Planner told me I should plan on not dying......It's so bad, I now have a kid in Africa sponsoring me. Cape May - There are two reasons socialism will never catch on in this country – Americans aren’t stupid and freedom can’t exist without free-market capitalism. West Wildwood - West Wildwood is Hiring Wildwood are going to start patrolling West Wildwood . The West Wildwood Commissioner of Public safety has cut a deal with Wildwood for there service at extremely high... More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald DoTheShore Magazine Do the Shote: 9-2-22 e-Edition Do the Shote: 9-2-22 The Restaurant Guide 2022 Restaurant Guide e-Edition 2022 Restaurant Guide