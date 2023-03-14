Barbara Freels.JPG

Barbara Freels was born March 8, 1923, in the Harlem neighborhood in Upper Manhattan, New York City. Over 100 people gathered at the Lobster House to help her celebrate her 100th birthday March 11.

WEST CAPE MAY – Barbara Freels, of West Cape May, spent her career working at Bellevue Hospital, in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, which is known as the oldest public hospital in the U.S.

Barbara Freels wasn’t going to be kept down at her 100th birthday party. She is shown here dancing with one of her sons.

