Crest Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in Wildwood, New Jersey, appointed Vicki Clark to the Board of Directors effective January 1st, 2022.Vicki Clark is the President of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of the Cape May County Chamber Education Foundation. Vicki serves on the Board of the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association and on the Board of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.
Vicki holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Virginia Tech and is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for OrganizationManagement.AnthonyDeSalle, President & CEO commented, “Vicki’s detailed knowledge of our community willbeextremelybeneficial. Her insight and collaborative approach will play a critical role in our continued growth.”
Frank Colson, Board Chairman stated, “I am very pleased that Vicki Clark has agreed to join the Crest Savings Bank Board of Directors. With the addition of Vicki, we gain a business professional with extensive experience, which I believe will complement our existing Board of Directors.”
