VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary has joined other organizations in Cape May County to ensure that the Bethel Union Civil War Cemetery, in Erma, is maintained in a dignified manner that is fitting for the military veterans who are interred there. Shown after recently completing some improvements to the cemetery grounds are Auxiliary members (from left) Bob Day, Patti Lloyd, Ruth Brown, Brian Moran, and Jimmy Harrell.
SEA ISLE CITY – After learning that the grounds of the Bethel Union Civil War Cemetery in Erma, NJ, had fallen into disrepair, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary in Sea Isle City decided to “adopt” the cemetery and ensure that the Civil War veterans who were laid to rest there are properly honored.
To accomplish this goal, the Auxiliary members will work in harmony with other organizations that have been working in recent years to maintain the cemetery’s physical integrity, including the Lower Township Historic Preservation Commission and the Lower Cape May Regional Builders Club, which is an arm of the Cape May Kiwanis Club.
Since the cemetery is cared-for entirely by volunteers, the Auxiliary members will make certain that the headstones of those who served our nation in uniform will remain in a state of honor. They will also ensure that the graves are properly adorned on certain holidays.
“We have already planted some flowering plants to bring color and atmosphere to the grounds,” said Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “We will also make sure there are flags in place on Flag Day and Veterans Day, and we will remember those veterans in December with Christmas wreaths during ‘Wreaths Across America.’”
“It is the Auxiliary’s mission to support all veterans,” added Mrs. Lloyd. “When we reached-out to Paul Shulte (at the Lower Cape May Regional Builders Club), we decided that we can work together to make certain these veterans are not forgotten.”
