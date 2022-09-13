Front row from left: Chase Scalfaro, Ryan Smith, Navin Caywood and Sofie Caywood. Middle row from left: mom and "Den Leader" Julie Caywood, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), mom and "Den Leader" Brittany Smith. Back row from left stands Upper Township Committee members Mark Pancoast and Kim Hayes.
Firefighters Bruce Kurtz, Bob Millar, James brown, Matt Kravatz, Capt. Mike Endicott stand in front of a fire truck waving the American flag at the 9/11 service at Osprey Point.
Ernie Casaccio
A tanker from Marmora Volunteer Fire Co., Upper Township at the 9/11 service at Osprey Point.
John & Ronnie Newman, seated. From left standing: Osprey Point residents, Upper Township Rescue Squad, Marmora, Seaville, and Tuckahoe responders watch the 9/11 service at Osprey Point.
Ocean City High School senior Ava DiDabba sings the Star-Spangled Banner as Congressman Jeff VanDrew and Upper Township Committee members Mark Pancoast and Kim Hayes stand behind and join in.
Congressman VanDrew addresses the gathering to commemorate 9/11 at Osprey Point.
Mark Pancoast of the Upper Township Committee speaks. Kim Hayes, also of the Upper Township Committee sits in the background and listens.
Taps are presented by Ray Lambert, Senior Vice Commander of the Tuckahoe American Legion as singer Ava DiDabba looks on.
