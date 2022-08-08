They will Surf Again_Moment.jpg

Volunteers from across the region came to Wildwood to help persons with disabilities learn to surf.

WILDWOOD - They Will Surf Again is a free, one-day event in Wildwood that provides persons with disabilities the chance to ride the waves and enjoy a day at the beach.

