The monarch butterfly is beautiful, but populations have plummeted in the past two decades for a variety of reasons. The Monarch Festival celebrates this beloved insect each year.

Monarch butterflies are nearly synonymous with fall in Cape May County. The colorful insects flock to the shore every autumn as they make the perilous journey to warmer climates. The Monarch Festival at the Nature Center of Cape May, now in its 6th year, celebrates these beloved creatures. But behind the festivities looms an unfortunate truth: monarch butterflies are not doing well in America.  

Monarch Festival Logo(1)(1).jpg
monarch release

A group of kids help release a tagged monarch butterfly at a previous Monarch Festival.
monarch parade

The "monarch parade" returns to this year's Monarch Festival in Cape May.
butterfly on nose

A monarch lands on a child's nose at a prior year's Monarch Festival. This year's festival takes place on Sept. 25.

