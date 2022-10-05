Shop Rite fundraiser

From left: Associate, Robin Hetherington, Manager, Steve VanSeeters, Associate, Micki Brown, and Assistant Manager, Jason Buskirk.

ShopRite of Rio Grande raised over $8,000 through their Partners In Caring For Hunger five-week campaign held August 29 through October 1.

