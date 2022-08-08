NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

They Will Surf Again is a free, one-day event in Wildwood that provides persons with disabilities the chance to ride the waves and enjoy a day at the beach.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.