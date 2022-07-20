This year’s 4-H Fair, with a theme of Christmas in July, means Santa is coming to the 4-H Fair in addition to all the fun, fair activities that you expect to see plus a variety of live entertainment – from Cape May to Tennessee. The fair’s headlining event will be a “World Premier” Johnny Cash Tribute by country and gospel singer Terry Lee Goffee. Goffee will take the stage Friday evening at 7p.m., playing songs made famous by Johnny Cash, one of Terry’s musical heroes.
Cape May County’s 18-year-old Jordyn Mulligan will sing the national anthem to officially open the 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 21 and then will perform on the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m. Following Jordyn, at 7 p.m. will be Scott Gager, the man of 100 voices. Scott is a south Jersey songwriter, vocalist, and voice impersonator who performs all over the country and will be entertaining fair goers in Cape May County.
On Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., folk singer Alan Wolf will perform his repertoire of traditional music covering various genres ranging from the Appalachian Mountains, the piedmont hills of North Carolina, the towns of Mississippi, the cities of the north, and everywhere in between. Alan plays acoustic flat-top guitar, slide guitar, harmonica, and foot tambourine.
Performing on Friday at 1 p.m. will be South Jersey’s own John Wood, a Mainland Regional High School graduate who is now pursuing a musical career in Nashville, Tennessee. John’s first single, “Here She Comes,” released earlier this year, hit the Top 50 on the Country Chart.
The Shore Thing Band, made up of members from Atlantic and Cape May Counties, will hit the stage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Performing the best of classic rock, oldies, southern rock, and country music has earned the band the reputation as being “the best band in the sand.”
“The 4-H Foundation is excited to bring these talented entertainers from around the country to Cape May County as well as to showcase our local talent. There definitely will be something for everyone at this year’s 4-H Fair,” said Lisa McVey, 4-H Fair Chair. “We would also like to thank Guitar Center of Mays Landing for generously supporting us with the use of a professional sound system to enhance this great entertainment,” added McVey.
Other live entertainment includes the Emerald Isle School of Irish Dance, Nor’easter Nick, a demonstration by the Cape May County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, and the popular Pet Show on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. – where contestants will have a chance to win a full year’s supply of pet food donated by Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies. The Pet Show is open to all.
Other fair favorites include livestock and equestrian shows, a children’s discovery area, and vendors with delicious food and interesting items. The 4-H Fair is a Cape May County tradition that also offers a nightly Chicken BBQ, sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Agriculture. Rides, games and more will be buzzing on the 4-H Fairground’s Midway as amusements return this year.
See the entire special 2022 4-H Section in an e-edition.