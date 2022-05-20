Wildwood Catholic Academy's administration announced Michael Rennie as the new Athletic Director as of May 20. Rennie, an alumnus of Wildwood Catholic, resides in North Wildwood with his wife Colleen and daughter Harper, who is a fifth-grade student at Wildwood Catholic Academy.
During his time as a student at Wildwood Catholic, Rennie was a multi-sport athlete and continued on to the collegiate level as a 4-year starter with the Cabrini University soccer team.
Rennie continues the tradition of Wildwood Catholic boys’ soccer with the annual alumni game over Thanksgiving weekend. For the past four years, Rennie has been the head coach for a local club soccer team and has recently joined the Wildwood Catholic coaching staff as the girls’ soccer coach.
He will be taking the reins from the current Athletic Director, Michael Saioni, who has served with excellence in the position for the past five years. Rennie steps into an expanded position for Athletic Director, now overseeing athletics at all grade levels.
“Michael is already an important part of the family and Crusader pride of Wildwood Catholic Academy,” says Joe Cray, Principal. “We welcome him in this new position and look forward to expanding our athletic roster as we move forward with our student athletes in all grades.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.