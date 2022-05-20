Wildwood Catholic

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Wildwood Catholic Academy's administration announced Michael Rennie as the new Athletic Director as of May 20. Rennie, an alumnus of Wildwood Catholic, resides in North Wildwood with his wife Colleen and daughter Harper, who is a fifth-grade student at Wildwood Catholic Academy.

Wildwood Catholic's New Athletic Director

Michael Rennie, pictured with his wife Colleen and his daughter Harper.

During his time as a student at Wildwood Catholic, Rennie was a multi-sport athlete and continued on to the collegiate level as a 4-year starter with the Cabrini University soccer team.

Rennie continues the tradition of Wildwood Catholic boys’ soccer with the annual alumni game over Thanksgiving weekend. For the past four years, Rennie has been the head coach for a local club soccer team and has recently joined the Wildwood Catholic coaching staff as the girls’ soccer coach.

He will be taking the reins from the current Athletic Director, Michael Saioni, who has served with excellence in the position for the past five years. Rennie steps into an expanded position for Athletic Director, now overseeing athletics at all grade levels.

“Michael is already an important part of the family and Crusader pride of Wildwood Catholic Academy,” says Joe Cray, Principal. “We welcome him in this new position and look forward to expanding our athletic roster as we move forward with our student athletes in all grades.”

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.