The “bitmojis” of West Cape May Elementary students are pictured on a Nicaraguan beach. 

The 4th and 5th grade classes at West Cape May Elementary were part of a pen pal exchange program with a class from Las Penitas, Nicaragua.We created a Bitmojio ourselves tosend down with our first initial letter. These are our mini-mes as we call them, on the beach of Las Penitas. The dark coloring is a result of the volcanic rock mixed in with the sand. 

 

