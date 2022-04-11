WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew announced April 11 that he will be introducing legislation, the "My Child, My Choice" Act, in response to the state of New Jersey indicating that beginning in the fall, second graders will be taught about gender identity.
This announcement was also followed by a detailed "Transgender Student Guidance for School Districts" which provides guidance to school districts indicating that students may use any "restroom, locker rooms, or changing facilities in accordance with their gender identity."
"Instead of teaching our second graders about math, science, and reading, Gov. Murphy and the state of New Jersey are threatening the safety and security of our school children," stated Van Drew. "While every child should go to school and feel accepted and comfortable, we should not be compromising the safety of our young children by allowing restrooms and changing rooms be available to any child regardless of their actual gender.
"The whole country saw late last year the terrible event that took place in Loudon County Virginia where a young girl was sexually assaulted in the girl's restroom by a boy who dressed in girls' clothing. As legislators, our job is to protect our constituents and the American people; New Jersey is doing just the opposite. These children are young. They are concerned with improving their reading and writing. Not learning about gender identity and sexual orientation."
"Parents are outraged, as they should be," added Van Drew. "These policies and guidance are forcing parents out of the equation relating to their child's education and is government overreach at its finest. Parents deserve to have a say in what their children learn in school, and I would bet that it does not include teaching six-, seven-, and eight-year-olds about sexual orientation. This is outrageous. This is unbelievable. This is just wrong.
"In response to these radical policies being put forth by the state of New Jersey, I am drafting a federal response by introducing legislation that will require parents to be informed of any classroom discussion relating to gender identity and sexual orientation," said Congressman Van Drew. "This legislation will require written consent by parents and if a school who receives federal education funding fails to do so, they will lose that federal funding. This madness must come to an end, and we must protect our country's children and protect parents right to make decisions regarding their children's education."