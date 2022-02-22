OCIS Pajama Day

Mia Donato and Olivia Baez, both in grade 4, helped celebrate “pajama day” as part of a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. 

On Wednesday, February 2nd, the Ocean City Intermediate School had a fun " Pajama Day" dress-down day event to raise awareness and funds for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. More specifically, the students and staff showed support for Frankie LaSassoand #fightlikefrankie initiative. Students were encouraged but were not required to donate $2 to participate.  

The Pajama Day was a huge success. The students and staff collected $1,035.  The money collected will go towards daily BINGO prizes for the children at CHOP, toys and activities for the hospital playrooms, bag lunches for the day hospital, and gas money for families in need. To learn more about #fightlikefrankie, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/cwr4sm-fight-like-frankie.

