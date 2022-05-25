From left: Dr. David Salvo, Middle Township School District Superintendent; Dr. Josette Katz, Atlantic Cape Community College Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs; MTHS seniors, Brett Nabb, Alexia Quinn, Angelina Maffei; and Mr. George West, MTHS Principal
Three Middle Township High School seniors will not only be receiving their high school diploma next month, but as they walk wearing their Middle Township cap and gown, they will be doing so with their associate degrees. As of May 19, Alexia Quinn, Angelina Maffei, and Brett Nabb have officially finished Middle Township’s Early College Program at Atlantic Cape Community College.
On Tuesday, May 17, Quinn, Maffei and Nabb, along with their families, were honored during a dinner at the high school to celebrate their academic achievements. Atlantic Cape Community College hosted the seniors, along with hundreds of other graduates as they participated in the commencement ceremony at the Mays Landing Campus on Thursday, May 19.
“This program has provided limitless opportunities for our students to push past educational boundaries and gain valuable experience early on in their future endeavors,” said Superintendent Dr. David Salvo. “We’ve watched these students excel and grow in so many different ways and are grateful to be able to say they were able to benefit from the programs we offer here at Middle.”
Come fall 2022, Quinn will be headed for the College of Charleston to major in Accounting, Maffei will be going to Stockton University to major in Education, and Nabb will be going to Eastern University to major is Business while playing football and lacrosse.
Atlantic Cape Community College and Middle Township School District formally partnered in an Early College High School initiative back in 2019. This partnership has since provided numerous Middle Township students with an innovative way to earn both a high school degree and a two-year associate degree (or up to two years’ credit toward a bachelor's degree) in the time it takes to go to high school, saving the students both time and money.