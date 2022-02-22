The graph pictured shows the number of students that participated in school sports for the past four years. The graph shows the loss of participation in the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID and the many restrictions it brought.
Pictured left to right: Molly Davis, Miranda Macklin,NaadaMoustafa, Troy Genaro. These students will compete at the SkillsUSA competition in Somerset, NJ on April 9th.
LCMR students pictured at theDouglass/Coombs Run. The event was attended by a multi-generational group fromBiomed and Key Club.
Lower Cape May Regional High School’sBioMed Club wanted to provide a free and accessible way for the community to exercise both physically and mentally.Tolend a helping handwhen wehadto keep our distance, the LCMR BioMed Club partnered with the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance to compile a list of locations in the township that offer a place to exercise.
Thisever-growinglist has eight locations of varying difficulties which are displayed on our LCMR BioMed Club website. On the back of each brochure that was sent to 20 different offices around the county. The idea behind the webpage is to help people improve their overall health by giving them a place to experience the beauty of our County. The webpage offers video analysis of each location and a map showing where the locations are.
The LCMR BioMed and Key Club also participated in the annual Douglass/Coombs Memorial Run,an event that has occurred every yearsince 2002.Theevent was attended by a multi-generational group of participants. In total there were 23 participants from the LCMR BioMed and Key Club. LCMR BioMed Club has also analyzed athletics participation over the last 4 years that helped the Athletic Trainer to create a set of graphs whichshowseffects of The COVID Pandemic on our youth’s ability to remain active.
Adverse Childhood Experiences(ACEs)are currently the focus of many youth organizations, andthepandemic added isolation to the experiences in a way our graphs prove. Biomedical students will present this Community Service Projectat TheSkillsUSA competition on April 9th in Somerset, New Jersey.
