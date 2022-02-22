NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lower Cape May Regional High School’s BioMed Club wanted to provide a free and accessible way for the community to exercise both physically and mentally. To lend a helping hand when we had to keep our distance, the LCMR BioMed Club partnered with the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance to compile a list of locations in the township that offer a place to exercise.  

This ever-growing list has eight locations of varying difficulties which are displayed on our LCMR BioMed Club website. On the back of each brochure that was sent to 20 different offices around the county. The idea behind the webpage is to help people improve their overall health by giving them a place to experience the beauty of our County. The webpage offers video analysis of each location and a map showing where the locations are.  

The LCMR BioMed and Key Club also participated in the annual Douglass/Coombs Memorial Run, an event that has occurred every year since 2002. The event was attended by a multi-generational group of participants. In total there were 23 participants from the LCMR BioMed and Key Club. LCMR BioMed Club has also analyzed athletics participation over the last 4 years that helped the Athletic Trainer to create a set of graphs which shows effects of The COVID Pandemic on our youth’s ability to remain active.  

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are currently the focus of many youth organizations, and the pandemic added isolation to the experiences in a way our graphs prove. Biomedical students will present this Community Service Project at The SkillsUSA competition on April 9th in Somerset, New Jersey.

