Families, students, teachers, and staff from Cape May Tech and Cape May County Special Services joined together to promote inclusion and recognize the students participating in the Unified Sports Basketball tournament March 23.
CREST HAVEN – Cape May Tech’s gymnasium was filled March 23 with cheering fans in the stands for the Dream Team and the Big Dawgs.
The two schools have teamed up with Special Olympics to bring Unified Sports to the district. The mission is to support inclusion and whole school engagement. Unified Sports is not just a sports team, it is a culture. If a student likes to help others and likes to have fun doing it, Unified Sports is the choice.
Dr. Nancy Hudanich, superintendent of the county’s Technical and Special Services School districts, shared, “Words can not truly describe the energy, enthusiasm and enormous smiles on all the players, participants and spectators at the Basketball Game! Hawk Pride was brought to new heights! The ongoing support for students at both Tech and Special Services is very evident and greatly appreciated.”
Mr. Andrew Egnor, Unified Sports liaison and coach for Cape Tech, shared, “This event was not only a whole school engagement for both schools but also a successful event for the district and county.”
Special thanks to Assistant Coaches Ms. Brittany Cascia, Cape May Tech Guidance Office, and Ms. Erin Oleen, Cape May County Special Services Guidance Office.
