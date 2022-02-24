Waders, bibs and boots were the items for the day at Cape May Tech. Ms. Hanna Toft, Natural Science Technology teacher and FFA (Future Farmers of America) advisor, gathered FFA members and headed out to the saltmarsh located behind the school for a habitat clean-up project. For additional assistance, Mr. Josh Andrewson, Agriscience & Horticulture Technology teacher, and Mr. Spencer Hughes, Natural Science Technology aide, attended and helped lead groups of students.
Toft said, “The number one piece of trash was plastic water bottles. We ask people to please remember to reduce your plastic use whenever possible by taking advantage of refillable water bottles.
The real-world experience encourages students to be more aware of local wildlife and ways to protect them and their habitat.”
The Natural Science Technology program focuses on studies and activities relating to the natural environment and its conservation, use, and improvement. Instruction in subjects such as climate, air, soil, water, land, fish and wildlife, and plant resources are included in the instruction. Students also learn the basic principles of environmental science, natural resources management, and the recreational and economic uses of renewable and nonrenewable natural resources.
The End of Program Credentials include NJ Boaters Safety certification, NJ Hunter’s Safety certification training, & FFA Membership. Graduates of this program have become: Conservation Police officer, entomologist, wildlife biologist, marine biologist, oyster farm hand, boat captain, environmental lawyer, veterinarian, zoo keeper, aqua culturist, forester, agricultural educator, and more.
FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. The National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School or the Natural Science Technology program, visit www.capemaytech.com.