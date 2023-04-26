Avalon, Stone Harbor Kindergarten Helps Monarchs Rule

The Monarch Project at the Avalon/Stone Harbor Elementary School always puts a smile on the students’ faces. Kindergarten teacher Brie Schenck said the project, which begins with the new school year, helps build an atmosphere and understanding that learning can be fun. The students watch the eggs develop through the entire cycle, culminating with them being released as butterflies.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – The 16 or so kindergarten students who attend the Avalon and Stone Harbor Elementary School (K-4) each year have probably helped hundreds of monarch butterflies on their way toward a 2,500-plus-mile flight to the mountains west of Mexico City. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.