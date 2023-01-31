MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College is celebrating Black History Month this February with a full slate of events from flag raisings and panel discussions to movie screenings and virtual gatherings at the college’s Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May campuses.
The ceremonies will commence on Wednesday, February 1 with the raising of the Pan-African flag, commemorating the start of Black History Month, at the Mays Landing campus Quad at 12:30 p.m. A live performance will be followed afterwards by the award-winning group, Hip Hop Fundamentals, who are the world’s only breakdance education company. An opening ceremony and flag raising will also be held at the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City campus at 12 p.m.
Other events kicking off the month-long festivities on February 1 include: “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey” exhibit in the Mays Landing campus Student Center lobby from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Black History Month Trivia & Jenga in the Worthington campus cafe from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.; and “The Food and Folks of the Great Migration” on the first floor of the Cape May campus and presented by storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson at 11:30 a.m.
“Atlantic Cape Community College is proud to celebrate and commemorate the achievements and contributions of Black Americans in our community and throughout the country, which is why we have cultivated a series of events that will allow students, faculty and staff to engage, reflect and learn,” Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Natalie Devonish said.
Additional events at the Mays Landing campus Student Center lobby include:
- “Let’s Talk Tuesday” with Nate Evans, Jr., Tuesday, February 7, 12:30 p.m.
- Black History Trivia Kahoots, Wednesday, February 8, 12:30 p.m.
- A movie screening of “Till,” Thursday, February 9, 12:30 p.m.
- “Survive, Overcome, Thrive: My Personal Black History” with Robyn Berenato, Thursday, February 16, 12:30 p.m.
- Student Panel Discussion: “Beyond Resistance to Progression,” Wednesday, February 22, 12:30 p.m.
- A movie screening of “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” Tuesday, February 28, 12:30 p.m.
Additional events at the Atlantic City campus include:
- A virtual event with storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson, “Genealogy: The People We Meet When We Shake the Family Tree,” Wednesday, February 8, 11:30 a.m.
- A Tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers’ Brave Stand, Wednesday, February 8, 12-1 p.m. in the cafeteria
- Speaker presentation: Empowering Voices with motivational speaker Carl Brewer, Wednesday, February 15, 12-1 p.m. in room 204.
- A virtual event with storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson, “Not Without Laughter: African American Folktales,” Wednesday, February 22, 11:30 a.m.
- “The Dream Lives On: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Wednesday, February 22, 12-1 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Additional events at the Cape May campus include:
- Black History Month Art Table, Monday, February 6, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the first floor
- A virtual event with storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson, “Genealogy: The People We Meet When We Shake the Family Tree,” Wednesday, February 8, 11:30 a.m.
- A virtual exhibit tour and presentation from the River Road African American Museum, Monday, February 13, 11 a.m. in the first-floor cafeteria
- “Harriet Tubman: Tales from The Cape” with storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson, Wednesday, February 15, 11:30 a.m. on the first floor
- A virtual event with storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson, “Not Without Laughter: African American Folktales,” Wednesday, February 22, 11:30 a.m.
- A film streaming of “Honeydripper,” Monday, February 27, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the first floor.
All programs and events are free and open to Atlantic Cape students, faculty and staff. Visit atlantic.edu/sga for more information.