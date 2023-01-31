ACCC Logo

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College is celebrating Black History Month this February with a full slate of events from flag raisings and panel discussions to movie screenings and virtual gatherings at the college’s Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May campuses. 

