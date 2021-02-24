Bishop mchugh Fruit.jpeg

Pictured left to right are: (first row) Hannah Palomeque, Giovanni Giordano, Reid Tinney, JP Cox, Fiona Lafferty; (second row) Maya Harczak, Father Bill Kelly, Pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Robbie Haines, Tayshaun Jackson, Khushbu Pandya, Principal Tom McGuire, Flora Morris, and Deacon Bob Dooley; Not pictured: Layla Mitchell.

Students in preschool through grade 8 were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of Love with a Fruit of the Spirit award in February 2021. Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control - Galatians 5:22-23.

Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School is a PreK-8 regional school in Cape May County with a student-centered curriculum rooted in the Gospel values. The school is open to students of all faiths.  For more information, visit www.bishopmchugh.com. The community is invited to “Like” Bishop McHugh on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BishopMcHughRegionalSchool and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bishopmchugh/, and follow Principal McGuire on Twitter at @BMRCSPrincipal.

