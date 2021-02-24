Students in preschool through grade 8 were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of Love with a Fruit of the Spirit award in February 2021. Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control - Galatians 5:22-23.
Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School is a PreK-8 regional school in Cape May County with a student-centered curriculum rooted in the Gospel values. The school is open to students of all faiths. For more information, visit www.bishopmchugh.com. The community is invited to “Like” Bishop McHugh on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BishopMcHughRegionalSchool and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bishopmchugh/, and follow Principal McGuire on Twitter at @BMRCSPrincipal.