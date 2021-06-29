Third graders at the Dennis Township Elementary School are participating in a community service project called, The Adoptable Pet Art Gallery. Each student drew a picture of an animal available for adoption at the Cape May County Animal Shelter. They also wrote persuasive essays, from the pet’s point of view, asking to get adopted. This year, because of Covid, their artwork was displayed online. It is their hope that their artwork will help inspire people looking for a new pet to “adopt not shop”.
